BULLHEAD CITY — The governing boards of the Colorado River Union High School and Bullhead City Elementary School districts both will meet this week with both expected to discuss local impacts of last week’s guidelines and benchmarks issued by state officials.
The CRUHSD board will meet Monday night while the BCESD board will meet Wednesday.
On Thursday, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, and Kathy Hoffman, Arizona’s superintendent of public schools, announced the guidelines and benchmarks for school districts to meet or excede as they maneuver from online and distance learning to in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year. Representatives of districts throughout the state, including CRUHSD and BCESD, took part in a teleconference with state officials on Friday to clarify and reemphasize Thursday’s announcement.
“Information about the state’s newly released benchmarks on Thursday, and a statewide briefing on Friday, will be shared with the Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School district governing boards,” said a joint statement from BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart and CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora. “The administration of both districts have worked since March to comply with each new gubernatorial executive order, as well as multiple scenarios to safely reopen schools.”
Both districts began the school year late last month with distance learning, primarily through online means utilizing internet platforms.
“The school year in both districts... (have completed their) second week in successful online settings,” the statement from Colorado River Schools said. “Updated recommendations will be given to both governing boards for their meetings (this week). Until then, it is premature to discuss reopening scenarios beyond what each board already has discussed and approved in open session.”
Last month, both boards approved extensive plans for progressing through different phases, or scenarios, during the school year. Thursday’s announcement of state guidelines further defines steps necessary to advance from one scenario to the next.
“We think it is going to be several weeks before any county meets those benchmarks, but we do see it trending down,” Christ said.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman discouraged school boards from deviating.
“Schools should adhere to these benchmarks, and school boards should be held accountable by their community members to follow the public health recommendations,” Hoffman said.
The guidelines said schools can consider reopening for partial in-person learning once their county meets several criteria as measured over two weeks: fewer than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or a sustained drop in new cases; a rate of positive tests that is 7% or less; and fewer than 10% of hospital visits are for COVID-like symptoms.
Schools can consider fully reopening once there are fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people, the test positivity rate falls below 5% and fewer than 5% of hospital visits are for COVID-like symptoms.
As of Thursday, Arizona was meeting only one of those three standards: the state finally is seeing a drop in cases over the past several weeks. But the rate of positive tests and COVID-like illnesses remain well above the thresholds in nearly each of the state’s 15 counties.
Arizona has 1.1 million students attending K-12 public schools, either traditional district schools or charter schools.
“Benchmarks will help to inform the decision-making process,” Flora said.
It is too early to foresee when the local districts, and others in Mohave County, could meet those benchmarks.
Mohave County has seen a number of positive tests among school-aged residents; the Mohave County Department of Public Health data said that 295 of the county’s 3,165 confirmed positive cases through Friday had come from patients under the age of 20. Flora said that fact underscores the importance of making the right decisions moving forward.
“Yes, there are concerns about the safety of our students at all ages,” he said, “and of our staff as well.”
According to the county health department, about 9% of the county’s positive cases have come from teens and children. According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, about 12% of the county’s population of a little more than 212,000 people falls into that age group.
About 12% of Arizona’s 186,107 confirmed cases have come from the under-20 age group, according to the ADHS. The age group represents about 22.5% of the state’s estimated population of 7.28 million. Children in public and charter schools, roughly 1.1 million, account for a little more than 15% of the state’s population.
