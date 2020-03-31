BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union school districts have announced temporary office closures as part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home executive order.
Effective today, the school district offices on Hancock Road and the individual campus offices will be closed to the public at all pre-K, elementary, middle, junior high and high schools. Office staff at each location will be working in socially-distanced environments and will be able to assist parents and students by either phone or email. However, doors will be locked and, where possible, signage will be posted.
Online and distance learning will continue uninterrupted, despite the offices’ closure. That includes curriculum drop-offs each Monday for K-8 students and grab-and-go free meal pick-up for students 18 and under, regardless of where they attend school. Both are considered essential exemptions to the governor’s executive order.
In a joint statement, CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora and BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart thanked parents and staff for their understanding and cooperation while urging everyone take necessary precautions to remain safe.
The BCESD and CRUHSD office closures are expected to remain in place for at least one month. Resumption of regular office hours will be determined by the expiration of the governor’s stay-at-home order or its extension. Ducey already has ordered the school buildings to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
