NEEDLES — Needles Unified School District is closing all of its school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Classes will continue via distance learning and instruction packets; students, however, will not be returning to traditional classes until next school year.
The decision comes after the San Bernardino County Supt. Ted Alejandre released a statement regarding the expending of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the statement, Alejandre said that public school leaders in San Bernardino County recognized the significant impact that COVID-19 is having on students, staff and families.
“In the interest of their health and safety and out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending San Bernardino County school districts extend school site closures through the end of the 2019-20 school year,” said Alejandre.
Alejandre said that he conferred with school district superintendents throughout the county as well as public health officials and they all agreed that to continue safety efforts, social distancing and to curb the spread of COVID-19, the school buildings should remain closed.
“This is an intentional decision that puts the safety of students and staff first and foremost and provides for our districts to focus on the delivery of instruction through distance learning and providing school means to our students,” said Alejandre. “While our school campuses are closed, we have an obligation to ensure our students continue to receive quality education services.”
The Needles Unified School District released a statement stating that local officials are working diligently to implement distance learning for all students. In the meantime, they are offering both online and packets of instruction. The district will continue to serve grab-and-go meals as well.
“I want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of school staff to serve our students and families with continuity of learning, nutrition and social/emotional support during these unprecedented circumstances. We recognize the closure of school sites through the end of the school year bring about many questions for students and parents, particularly our graduating seniors,” said Alejandre. “We are collaborating with state leaders in the development of guidance on these matters and will continue to update our school communities.”
