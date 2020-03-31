KINGMAN — Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office lobby and all substations have been closed to the public.
The closure includes MCSO offices in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Colorado City, and Beaverdam/Littlefield.
“Staff will remain working and our hope is to practice the CDC-recommended social distancing while keeping our staff and community safe,” said a news release distributed last week by Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen. “During this difficult time, we will continue to serve the public in the most efficient and safe way possible. We will continue to serve the public through phone, email, and US Postal Service. Our main office in Kingman is equipped with a call button outside the front door with a direct link to our staff for inquiries or to request services.”
The sheriff’s office urged the public “to continue to reach out to us when our services are needed.”
The sheriff’s office may be reached at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 for all non-emergency situations. In the event of an emergency, dial or text 911.
