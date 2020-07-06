KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported the second positive case of COVID-19 at the county-operated Adult Detention Facility.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the inmate tested positive last Thursday. The inmate, described as a male resident of the Kingman service area in the 20-29 age group, has been in custody since late June. He is being housed in medical isolation at the jail in Kingman.
“Once again, our regular intake quarantine process has proven to be a successful protocol in preventing the introduction of the coronavirus to our existing inmate population,” said jail commander Capt. Don Bischoff. “I appreciate the efforts of all our jail staff who make this quarantine work so well as keeping our facility safe.”
According to the news release, jail administration is taking necessary precautions and working to identify any staff and perhaps other inmates who may have been in close contact with the infected inmate. All notification requirements have been followed with regard to reporting the positive case to the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The facility’s first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred in late May. The male inmate was described as being in the 30-39 age group and arrived at the jail after being extradited from outside Arizona. The release did not say where the inmate had been prior to extradition.
He was kept in quarantine and isolation for nearly three weeks, never became ill nor exhibited any symptoms. Prior to his release into the general population, a second test was conducted, which returned negative.
“Since early March, inmates and staff have gone to great lengths to prevent the introduction of the virus to the jail,” Bischoff said. “Those steps include a screening process following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for all jail staff and new arrests as well as any person entering the secure area of the facility.”
According to the Marshall Project, more than 52,600 inmates in American prisons and jails have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 11,000 cases have been reported among staff members. Positive cases involving more than 1,100 prisoners and 369 staff members had been reported in Arizona correctional and detention facilities through late June.
