WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands for aid to cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republican allies as talks stalemated over assistance for millions of Americans. Another lawmaker tested positive for the virus.
Republicans, beset by delays and infighting, signaled a willingness to swiftly approve a modest package to prevent a $600 weekly unemployment benefit from expiring Friday. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., roundly rejected that approach as meager, all but forcing Republicans back to the negotiating table.
“As of now, we’re very far apart,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the White House's top negotiator.
Stark differences remain between the $3 trillion proposal from Democrats and $1 trillion counter from Republicans putting aid for millions of communities at risk. Money for states and cites is a crucial dividing line as local governments plead for help to shore up budgets and prevent deeper municipal layoffs as they incur COVID-19 costs and shutdown economies.
Trump complained about sending “big bailout money” to the nation's cities, whose mayors he often criticizes.
“It’s a shame to reward badly run radical left Democrats with all of this money they’re looking for,” he said at the White House.
Outspoken Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, who often objects to mask-wearing, became the latest lawmaker at the Capitol to test positive for the virus.
Why is this not a surprise? Republicans want to give away the store, Democrats want to give away the country. All I am trying to do at this site - one of several where I participate around the world - is preserve something - the truth.
The majority of US are in favor of whatever it takes to end this tragedy and not throw folks together prematurely. The feds have no plan and criticize the governor's and mayors that are trying to follow the science.
