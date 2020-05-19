NEEDLES — With graduation fast approaching for the Class of 2020, every high school in the nation has had to change plans and get creative to celebrate the graduating class.
One of the creative ideas that the Needles High School has implemented for this year’s graduating class is having lawn signs with the graduate’s picture on it.
“It’s difficult for seniors in this unprecedented year,” said Amy Avila, NHS principal. “They waited 12 years to cross the stage and it’s been completely taken out of their hands.”
Avila said that there are many traditions at NHS for seniors but this class won’t be able to experience them.
“We are doing our best to make this graduation as seamless as possible and to make sure that they get the same recognition as all the other graduating classes,” said Avila. “However, this class gets to have things that other classes didn’t get to experiences such as these lawn signs and the banners that go on the light posts in downtown Needles.
“So maybe this will start a new tradition here at Needles High School.”
Another new tradition that officials hope won’t have to be repeated: A drive-through commencement exercise. Needles High School will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. May 29 at Branigan Field, Needles’ football stadium.
Each senior will be limited to one car to drive around the football field with their immediate family. Seniors will enter from the east side of the gym/south end of the football field through the double gates leading down to the field. Seniors will exit through the double gates on the southwest of the field, next to the baseball field.
Students will stop at the 50-yard line on the home side of the football field where they will be presented their diploma.
Seniors will have a photo take while receiving their diploma in the car.
Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars for this ceremony.
There cannot be any gatherings of students and parents in the parking lots before and/or after the ceremony.
Alternative dates have been set for an official ceremony: Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. (Homecoming weekend); and Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.
