LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday issued an emergency order banning gatherings of 10 or more people in the state — indoors or outdoors — in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Sisolak said the order does not apply to private homes or the homeless, but includes places like social clubs, parks, libraries and sports fields.
The order came a week after the governor shut down all Nevada casinos and ordered all but essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies to close. The governor’s new order issued Tuesday banning group gatherings does not apply to businesses that have been deemed essential and remain open.
“There are some who still don’t understand the severity of the issue we’re facing and they continue to gather in groups and congregate,” Sisolak said in a news conference streamed online.
Also on Tuesday, Nevada health officials said there had been two more deaths in the Las Vegas area caused by the coronavirus respiratory illness, bringing Nevada’s death toll to six.
Health officials have said most patients exhibit mild or moderate fever and cough. The vast majority recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur.
Sisolak’s new order calls for people violating the directive and ignoring police warnings to be charged with at least a misdemeanor crime of resisting a police officer or being a public nuisance. It remains in effect until April 16.
Sisolak earlier signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus. The order restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine came after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment and falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19. An Arizona man died Monday after taking chloroquine phosphate in an apparent attempt to self-medicate.
Federal officials said a security screener at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas tested positive for the coronavirus, and that co-workers were alerted. The Transportation Security Administration said the officer last worked 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 12 at a checkpoint in Terminal 3, which serves primarily international flights. KVVU-TV reported the TSA said the officer was quarantined at home and that co-workers were notified to take appropriate precautions.
Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the worker will not be identified and that travelers who think they may have come in contact with the officer and are concerned about their health should contact their medical provider. A TSA map showed at least 29 TSA workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days at airports across the nation.
