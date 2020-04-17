LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday he intends to detail next week some of the criteria he’ll use to determine how soon it’s safe to slowly start reopening businesses and relax other restrictions as coronavirus trends continue to improve in Nevada.
But he said any changes will be incremental and insisted he won’t succumb to pressure from critics demanding reopening of casinos and nonessential businesses for short-term economic gain or provide a specific timeline of when that might happen.
“I’m putting the lives of my fellow Nevadans ahead of dollars,” Sisolak said as the mayor of Las Vegas and others continued their criticism of the extended closures that began in mid-March.
“We will reopen when the time is right,” he said Thursday night at the state capitol building in Carson City. “It’s not as easy as flipping a switch.”
Many Nevada hotels and casinos — including some in Laughlin — already have begun booking reservations for May 1 in hopes that Sisolak won’t extend his current closure orders.
Concerns about the economy continue. Federal officials reported that a whopping 60,180 more Nevadans filed for unemployment benefits last week, and state Senate GOP Leader James Settelmeyer said Sisolak had a duty to share with Nevadans whether he’ll extend the existing closure order past April 30.
“I don’t have a benchmark date yet,” Sisolak said Thursday night. He said prematurely reopening businesses runs the risk of hurting the economy more in the long run.
“It would be a very gradual manner. Restrictions would slowly be released or relieved a little bit,” he said.
Sisolak said the good news is that most Nevadans are heeding his call to stay at home and practicing social distancing.
“It’s working. On many metrics we are doing a good job,” he said.
More than 3,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 137 have died in Nevada. But the rate of increase in those numbers has slowed this week and the percentage of hospital beds filled with patients has steadied over the past 10 days. About four out of 10 acute care beds statewide remain empty, as do about three out of 10 in ICU units.
Settelmeyer’s pressure on the governor to provide more specifics about the potential for reopening casinos and businesses, sending children back to school and easing restrictions on outdoor recreation and churches came a day after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a political independent, called the statewide shutdown of all but essential businesses “total insanity” and pleaded for the economy to reopen.
“Being closed is killing us already,” Goodman said, “and killing Las Vegas, our industry, our convention and tourism business.”
It also came on the same day that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said some businesses in his state will reopen May 1. He did not specify what businesses would be allowed to reopen.
“If we don’t do it right, the consequences are horrendous,” DeWine said.
The Republican governor cautioned that the thaw in the state’s stay-at-home order would be gradual and would be marked by many of the elements that have become part of Ohioans’ routines, including social distancing, the cleaning of surfaces, frequent hand-washing and mask wearing.
Ohio has reported more than 8,400 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths since announcing the first three cases March 9.
Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
