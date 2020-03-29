BULLHEAD CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered a halt to evictions and foreclosures that would displace residents and commercial tenants during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
Sisolak’s latest order, announced Sunday afternoon during a live streamed news conference in Las Vegas, extends to those tenants involved in eviction and foreclosure cases already filed as well.
“This is not the time to put people out on the street,” Sisolak said. “This is also not the time to evict small business owners who have been hit by the economic fallout of this pandemic.”
Sisolak warned landlords and property managers not to lock-out tenants or place signs on their doors or mailboxes threatening eviction in an effort to scare tenants into moving.
He also said that discrimination against tenants who are at-risk or have been exposed to COVID-19 wouldn’t be tolerated.
“Any attempt to get around this directive will be addressed by the attorney general,” Sisolak stressed.
Many Nevada businesses have shut down, reduced hours or otherwise had to drastically alter their operations. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been displaced, furloughed or seen their hours reduced over the past couple of weeks, said state Attorney General Aaron Ford.
He talked about a 71-year-old woman being threatened with eviction from her residence at a moment when the state has ordered all schools and nonessential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“You can’t stay home if you’re evicted,” Ford said.
State Treasurer Zach Conine explained how the state will provide housing relief.
Mortgage-owners have a 90-day grace period. Late fees accrued during the emergency will be waived and credit records won’t be affected.
Tenants will need to contact their lenders to request such payment assistance, however, Conine said.
People with lenders not willing to work with them on repayment are advised to contact the state treasurer’s office.
However, Sisolak pointed out, people need to pay back what they will owe and should work with their landlords to come up with good-faith payment agreements soon after the COVID-19 emergency has ceased.
In turn, landlords and property owners will have to continue maintaining residential and commercial properties even if someone is unable to pay them during the COVID-10 emergency.
Landlords and property managers can continue to evict tenants who are dangerous and a threat to others, however, the governor noted.
“We are battle-born and will get through this storm,” the governor added. “The virus can’t win unless we help it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.