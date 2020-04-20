BULLHEAD CITY — Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Mohave County health officials on Monday, including the sixth positive case in the Bullhead City service area.
The case in Bullhead City was of a person 65 years of age or older who was isolating and recovering from home.
One new case was reported in the Lake Havasu City service area — also in the 65-and-over age group and in isolation recovering at home.
The Lake Havasu City case was epidemiologically linked to a previous case — either a relative or someone in close contact with another person who tested positive — while officials weren’t able to trace the origin of the newest Bullhead City case.
“Community spread” is the classification given to patients who test positive without a known source of the virus. The other classifications are travel-related — a person has visited or traveled through an area with known cases — or epidemiologically linked.
Later Monday, the county announced that two other county residents from the Kingman area tested positive outside the state of Arizona and are classified as travel-related cases. Both are in the 65-and-over age range with one hospitalized out of state and the second in isolation recovering at an out-of-state location.
Because the two unrelated cases have permanent addresses in Mohave County, they are assigned to the county’s total, which now stands at 59.
There have been 32 cases involving residents from the Kingman area, 21 from Lake Havasu City and six from Bullhead City. The city listed represents the service area, according to Mohave County Director of Public Health Director Denise Burley. Bullhead City includes Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley; both Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City and Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave are in the Bullhead City service area.
The Arizona health department’s ZIP code breakdown of Mohave County patients lists five or fewer in 86442 (Bullhead City) and five or fewer in 86440 (Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Willow Valley). Because there are five or fewer in each group, an exact number is not available on the Arizona Department of Health Service’s data dashboard.
According to county data, 642 tests have been conducted in the county with 568 negative and 32 pending.
The low testing numbers remain a point of contention in a county with more than 200,000 residents. With tests in short supply, health care facilities in the county have used a stringent set of criteria; on-demand testing is not available.
“The capacity piece really drove the criteria for the labs,” Burley said, explaining that the tight supply forced the strict criteria to be enforced.
Burley said the county hopes to acquire more tests from the University of Arizona.
“If we get the tests from the U of A ... I think that will really help us have a better understanding surveillance-wise of what we actually have in our community.”
Mohave County Sup. Buster Johnson asked Burley about the value of antibody tests currently being made available by a private company in the Lake Havasu City area. Burley said those tests might prove to be of value — but they might not.
The tests determine if a person previously has been exposed to the novel coronavirus by measuring the antibodies that have built up to help an individual fight the disease.
Burley said those tests currently are “not for diagnostic purposes,” adding, “That result is not a reliable result at this point.”
“The science is moving really fast among antibody testing ... when it does become reliable, I think that’s a very valuable tool.”
