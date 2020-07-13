KINGMAN — An unidentified spectator was removed from Monday’s special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for his refusal to wear a mask inside the supervisors’ auditorium.
At Monday’s meeting in Kingman, after initially yielding the floor to Sup. Hildy Angius, who was participating remotely, Chairwoman Jean Bishop abruptly interrupted, explaining that there were audience members — later reported as nine people — who were in violation of the county ordinance. Eight stood when Bishop asked how many had an exemption from the county’s recently enacted ordinance mandating masks be worn by all members of the public inside county buildings as well as by county employees.
One man remained seated.
Someone — the audio recorded audible parts of what was said while the video for the county’s internet streaming of the meeting remained fixed on the dais — explained “It’s against my constitutional rights .... I swore to defend the constitution. If you’re going to throw me out, you throw me out.”
A moment later, Bishop said, “I’d like to ask the one gentleman that does not have an exemption to please leave the auditorium.”
After waiting about 20 seconds with no response, Bishop added, “I assume you’re refusing to leave the auditorium, sir?”
After again getting no response, Bishop yielded to Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, who explained the county policy and that exemptions would be honored but those without an exemption would be ordered to comply or leave the premises.
“So, we’ll ask you again, sir, if you do not have an exemption, to please leave the building,” Esplin said.
A few seconds later, the man was escorted by security from the auditorium without further incident.
The other maskless spectators left the meeting after the supervisors took no action on amending an earlier proclamation — made March 11 — granting Bishop authority to make emergency decisions regarding curfews, closing businesses, closing public access to facilities and other measures. The proclamation gives her the power to make those decisions without a vote of the full board since a board meeting would require at least 24 hours notice to the public to satisfy Arizona’s Open Meetings law.
Angius asked for the proclamation to be revisited because, for one thing, it didn’t specify a timeframe or criteria for expiration. Sup. Ron Gould said he was concerned about the proclamation giving “too much power to one person” and said that most emergencies probably could wait 24 hours for the full board to discuss possible actions.
Angius eventually withdrew the matter, saying it would be better to “bring this back another time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.