KINGMAN — After taking a strong position against the mask mandate in her home city of Kingman, local lawmaker Regina Cobb said she also opposes face covering requirements imposed in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City.
The Republican representative for District 5 said her stand is more about Constitutional infringements than a statement about the merits of mask use in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cobb said she wants to protect liberty and that businesses and citizens should be able to make their own mask decisions without government dictates. She said she believes social distancing and hygiene protocols should be followed.
Pressure exerted by Cobb saw Kingman Mayor Jen Miles backpedal from her proclamation extending the mask mandate through the end of the year. Miles agreed to allow the full city council to decide the mask controversy at its Sept. 15 meeting.
The Bullhead City Council also will assess the status of the Bullhead City mask mandate on Sept. 15. A similar mandate is in effect through Oct. 15 in Lake Havasu City.
Cobb said she is hopeful that the state legislature can reconvene its coronavirus-interrupted legislative session “when things settle” after the Nov. 3 general election. She said lawmakers were able to handle about 70% of this year’s business but that important matters are pending.
Cobb said the most important thing lawmakers need to handle involve COVID-19 liability matters threatening health care, education, government and other sectors. She also said about a dozen economic development bills had been floated before the legislative shutdown.
Cobb expressed hope of passing economic development facilitating measures to bolster the private sector as much as possible in pulling out of the pandemic.
(4) comments
To our local leaders I say, do not cave in. Cobb needs to tend to State matters and keep her nose out of local affairs. There are already enough people walking around that are ignoring the mask mandate, they say ignorance is bliss. Would rather keep seeing mask on faces than not. Little bit of safety is better than none at all.
Cobb, how can you be against something that helps prevent the virus!!!! What are you thinking, oh that’s right you are not! Again money before health! Hope you are not re-elected, what business is paying you off!!!!
It's nice to see at least one politician has their head screwed on straight.
Finally a politician that isn't scared of the PanicDemic and all the "woke" zombies that believe a mask will protect them from dying. Personally I am more afraid of not BREATHING correctly because of the mask especially considering the current air quality in the Tri-State. Some folks wearing masks outside are literally going to start fainting in the 105+ temps + smoke filled skies and maybe even dying from lack of oxygen.
