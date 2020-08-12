PHOENIX — Con artists are notorious for using a crisis to reach new potential victims. That is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has warned Arizonans to look out for COVID-19 test result scams. COVID-19 testing providers and patients are reporting a possible imposter scam. Fraudsters may be calling consumers claiming that they have COVID‑19 test results, but really are trying to acquire patients’ personal information or tricking patients into incorrectly paying money.
“Right now while countless Arizonans anxiously await their COVID-19 test results, con artists are preying upon their anxiety,” Brnovich said. “Consumers must keep their guard up. If someone calls asking for personal information like your Social Security number or your Medicare account information, these are red flags for possible fraud.”
Brnovich offered the following tips for spotting COVID-19 test result scams:
- Requests for personal information: Scammers may request personal information, like Social Security numbers or banking information. A testing facility will not request this information.
- Requests for payment: Billing for COVID-19 lab tests typically is handled through the patient’s insurance or the Arizona Department of Health Services, at no cost to the patient at this time. Confirm any request for payment with your doctor and insurance provider before paying. Report questionable COVID-19 testing billing requests to the Arizona Department of Insurance or the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Test results over the phone: Although some testing providers may offer to provide results over the phone or by text if requested, patients may prefer to get these results directly from their doctor or through online patient accounts hosted by the lab itself. If you have not requested that your results be provided over the phone, exercise extreme caution and do not provide any information via phone if prompted.
- Call to confirm identity: If you are unsure whether the caller is a scammer, hang up and contact the testing provider directly.
- No test requested: If you did not order a COVID-19 test or you already have received your results, do not provide any additional information to the caller. Hang up immediately.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office maintains an up-to-date COVID-19 webpage, www.azag.gov/consumer/covid-19 , dedicated to providing consumers with the latest information on coronavirus scams and frauds.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by going to the Attorney General’s website, www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer. If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.