NEEDLES — There have been more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County. None of them have been in Needles.
According to the latest figures from the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, there have been 120 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
A total of 32,568 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Of the 3,078 that tested positive, 79 are in the 0-14 age range, 61 are 15-19, 379 are 20-29, 530 are 30-39, 537 are 40-49, 610 are 50-59, 441 are 60-69, 438 are in the 70-and-over age range and the ages of three people are unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases:
Adelanto, 39; Angelus Oaks,0; Apple Valley, 41; Barstow, 9; Big Bear City, 4; Big Bear Lake, 6; Bloomington, 41; Blue Jay, 0; Chino, 371; Chino Hills, 74; Colton, 119; Crestline, 10; Fontana, 350; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 16; Hesperia, 78; Highland, 83; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 49; Mentone, 16; Montclair, 44; Morongo Valley, 6; Oak Hills, 16; Ontario, 254; Piñon Hills, 0; Phelan, 9; Rancho Cucamonga, 142; Redlands, 180; Rialto, 140; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 393; Twentynine Palms, 5; Upland, 108; Victorville, 122; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 186; Yucca Valley, 16; Undetermined, 127.
The SBCDPH has not listed any confirmed cases for Needles and Bing Lum, executive vice-president of Colorado River Medical Center, said that CRMC has not encountered any positive COVID-19 tests.
