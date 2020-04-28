NEEDLES – Schools and teachers have had to cope with a “new normal” all across the country. It’s the same with the local schools throughout the Needles Unified School District.
“We have learned so much and the teachers have gone through so much and I can say that 100% of the teachers are online and they are doing Zooms, Google Classrooms, they’re contacting parents,” said Marie Armijo, Vista Colorado Elementary School principal. “I can’t be more proud of the fact that we are all learning even the older teachers, it took a lot, it’s really exciting the changes that are happening and how hard people are working.”
Armijo said that all the teachers at Vista have a plan if students have internet and computer access; they also have a plan for students who don’t have either.
Nicolle Wilson, one of the teachers at the Needles Unified School District, said that as another form of communication with parents, all the grades at Vista have Facebook pages that will connect with the school’s website.
“Connecting them (the parents) with social media has been a benefit for all of our students,” said Wilson.
At the Needles Middle School and Needles High School, all teachers have set up Zoom meeting with their students, reported Principal Amy Avila.
“First-period class is their class for point of contact with students as a wellness check,” said Avila. “Just to make sure those students have what they need, if they need school supplies or are having trouble getting in contact with other teachers and that teacher will send out an email. But all teachers have been making contact either through social media, Zoom or email with all the students in their class.
“We felt that it was really important that students had one main contact person for whatever needs they need. I feel what’s most important right now in all this is that we have students who are battling social and emotional needs. They are going through a lot as well and then we put academics on top of that and sometimes these students start to feel overwhelmed.
“So we want to make sure they have a confidant that they can go to and need to talk to someone or they just need to vent because it’s also frustrating for them. I think that we’ve set up a good system throughout the district with the connection to the students.”
The district is continuing with the food service. Statistics from that effort: six weeks of food handed out, a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches handed out every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NHS, over 736 bags of 10 meals were handed out in one week and food is delivered to families without transportation.
“Kudos to the cafeteria staff and parents for getting that and continuing to have that service open and it’s really needed,” said Armijo.
At the Vista website, all lesson plans are accessible on the school’s website, links for online learning are a click away, Classes are linked to DoJo, Google, Class We Page Accounts and they update the website daily.
At the NMS/NHS websites, all lesson plans are easily accessible on the websites, links for online learning are easily accessible, students are encouraged to “subscribe” to their specific classes and teachers can post videos and links to enhance student learning.
“Students can click on the homework tab and then it will take them and they can click on ELA, physical education and it will show them the weekly assignments when it’s due, they can either print out a hard copy or take a screenshot of it. We are encouraging all students to subscribe because once the students subscribe to the teacher’s class, anytime that teacher updates her page, that student will get an email and a notification that there’s been a page in the upcoming assignments.”
For those students who don’t have access to Wi-Fi, mobile phone or laptop, the schools are providing a hard copy of assignments.
“They can pick those up between 1 and 3 p.m. at the high school tardy window and we do provide hard copies and they can bring completed work to us,” said Avila. “We sort that work and we get it to all the teachers who have a pickup date so they can get it graded and give feedback. It’s been really interesting because students have written some really nice letters to the teachers.”
Avila said that they’ve also been able to upload to video links.
“Matt Fromelt has connected his physical education to Darebee, which is a 90-day workout program,” said Avila. “It gives students all kinds of different exercises, a food plan and he also connects a video of him demonstrating some of the exercises. He also provides hard copies to the students that have a physical education log and pictures of all the different workouts that they can do if they don’t have access to the internet.”
Armijo stated that on DoJo over 80% of parents use the communication tool, it’s easy to stay informed and share Vista news and pictures. In one week, Vista sent 2,388 messages, 136 stories were shared, 48 skills celebrated and they received 85% positive feedback.
Armijo said about 240 families are within the district and many of those families have children in multiple grades at the schools. To not overwhelm parents with all the Zoom meetings their students have to be a part of, teachers have created a schedule to make sure that they are not overlapping with other teachers to accommodate parents with multiple students.
To maintain high standards, across all campuses the completed work is turned in at the district office, work is organized weekly by principals and paraprofessionals and teachers are checking work turned in and logging online time with students.
At Chemeuevi Elementary School each Monday, Jennifer Ochoa and Kathy Kuvakas prep meals for distribution on Tuesdays. Ochoa and Kuvakas distribute grab-and-go meals on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Approximately 40 to 80 meals have been distributed each week. Instruction has continued for the last day of class on March 13, students were provided the necessary materials to complete assignments. Lesson plans and assignments were planned out for multiple weeks. Through the use of Zoom, Class DoJo, phone calls and email teachers have committed to making personal contact with students.
Teachers have continued with small group instruction and group meetings are scheduled for throughout the day. Whole group meetings have been scheduled for teachers and students to interact with each other stay connected.
