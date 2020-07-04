BULLHEAD CITY — Hildy Angius said she considers herself to be lucky.
Angius revealed publicly on Thursday that she has nearly recovered from a bout with COVID-19.
“I had it,” she said during an interview with Larry Tunforss on KNTR radio’s “Speak Out 2.0” program. She also confirmed her status in an opinion column that appears in today’s edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News.
“I just went through all this,” she said. She said she began feeling run down and had a scratchy throat. During a pre-planned annual physical examiniation, the 61-year-old Angius told her doctor of her sypmptoms and the doctor recommended a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
She did not say when the diagnosis was confirmed.
“I want people to listen,” she said in the radio interview. “My symptoms did not even rise to a bad cold. I’ve had sniffles that were worse.”
She noted that she was “lucky” and that the disease has different effects on different people. But, she said, “it was very easy to me.”
She said she already had self-isolated before the diagnosis — following her own advice that “if you think you have it, act like you do” — and followed county-recommended protocols during her recovery. She said about the only lasting effect has been a lack of her senses of taste and smell but added that she slowly is getting them back.
Angius also told Tunforss that she has been wearing a mask when out in public but admitted that she was asked to leave one Bullhead City business after she entered without a face covering. That was before the city’s proclamation ordering masks but was in violation of the store’s own enforced policy.
She said she wears a mask not because she thinks it helps slow the spread but out of respect for others.
“I think it’s an illusion of safety,” she said of the face coverings. “An illusion of security. For me, it’s just a matter of respect.”
Angius, who on Thursday voted against a motion to require county employees to wear a mask when social distancing was not practical, said she would “rather it come from people than the government.”
The motion passed on a 3-2 vote.
