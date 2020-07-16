KINGMAN — The Lake Havasu City service area has become a hotspot for COVID-19 in Mohave County once again.
Case count surges have bounced back and forth from one service territory to another during the four-month pandemic, but have rotated back to Lake Havasu over the past couple of weeks.
“Looking at the cases since July 1, Lake Havasu has had an increase of 157%, which is the fastest growing compared to the other major cities,” Assistant Department of Public Health Director Melissa Palmer said during Thursday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors coronavirus management meeting. “Kingman is at 38%, Bullhead City is at 83% and north county is at 16%.”
Sup. Buster Johnson asked Nursing Manager Lynne Valentine about use of face shields rather than face masks to prevent against exposure and spread of the virus. Valentine said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that masks be used with face shields because breath droplets can escape from under the open, bottom portion of shields if shields are used alone.
Johnson’s inquiry involved the county’s recent mask mandate for county buildings and the fact that some citizens are exempt from the requirement given medical factors. Johnson suggested a mandate amendment that more comfortable shields be required for those who have face mask exemptions to protect the county workforce.
“It’s just one more partial layer to help keep our people safe,” Johnson said. “We’re getting more and more people that are testing positive in our county departments and, as we all know, we’re understaffed anyway.”
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin endorsed the face shield amendment requirement and advised he deems it legally sound in that citizens and employees can use a shield if exempt from any face mask dictate.
“This shield is a reasonable accommodation to allow you to come into our buildings, to allow you to participate in our services, but also to be in compliance with what the board has ordered,” Esplin said.
New County Manager Sam Elters asked whether the county is able to provide disposable shields for those who need them. Staff indicated the county does not have sufficient supply in hand at present.
“I’ve checked into them and there seems to be an abundance,” Johnson said.
His motion directing staff to secure face shields, and additional masks if necessary, passed 4-1 with Sup. Hildy Angius dissenting.
Face masks, face shields, whatever. Neither do a damn thing other than keep you from breathing properly. Check out the gear that every health professional wears just to take a COVID test. FULL HazMat gear from head to toe, period, Unless you do that, you are NOT protected, That's why lots of folks with masks are still catching the virus! Only way to avoid other than that is stay at least 15 feet away from everybody all the time.
virus stays in the air (inside stores) for up to 17 hours, easily crosses over three aisles stacked high w/merchandise, and if you don't think it gets on your hair and clothing.....only good thing about masks it covers up some of those ugly mugs out there.
