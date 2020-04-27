KINGMAN — The frustration was clear in Sup. Hildy Angius’ voice, even if the voice wasn’t always clear on her telephone connection.
“I feel very, very frustrated,” said Angius, participating remotely in Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Frustrated by a lack of answers. Frustrated by a lack of an apparent plan. Frustrated that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County continues to grow.
Angius asked Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley if there was a more accurate way to gauge the prevalence of the conoravirus in the county than just the raw number of positive tests. She asked that question a few hours before the county upped its total to 100 confirmed cases with four more on Monday.
“How much more are we really testing?” Angius asked, a question that has been posed several times as the numbers keep climbing. The assumption is that as testing expands, so, too, do the numbers of positive cases. One of the guidelines from both the federal and state governments for easing business closures and other restrictions is a drop in new cases. Angius asked — part rhetorically and part not — if that goal is achievable with the expansion of testing.
“If we’re testing more, that number is really never going to go down,” she said.
Later, she added, “If we’re testing more than we did, the numbers are going to go up. So, in theory, the more we test, the more the numbers are going up. So we’ll never be able to open because the numbers are going to keep going up; they’re not going to go down.”
While the aggregate numbers won’t decrease, the daily number of new cases will — sometime. The county has reported 36 new cases in the past six days.
“We have a lot more questions than answers right now,” Burley said, calling it a “lot of gray area.”
“We’ve seen our numbers going up as we’ve seen increased testing,” she added. “It does paint a more clear picture of what we have in our county when we have increased testing.”
That wasn’t what the supervisors wanted to hear.
Angius wondered — as have many others — when the county will be able to reopen closed businesses, saying she and her constituents are growing weary of “vague statements.”
Sup. Jean Bishop, the board chairwoman, had an unpopular answer.
“Mohave County is not there yet,” she said. “So I don’t know how we can have a conversation on reopening.”
Asked by Angius for an expansion of that answer, Bishop said that guidelines for reopening, issued by both President Donald Trump and Gov. Doug Ducey, have included an ample supply of tests as well as a drop in the number of new positive cases. She said the local hospitals don’t have enough supplies for widespread testing.
“And our case numbers continue to climb,” Burley added.
“The goal posts keep moving, the numbers keep moving,” Angius responded.
The supervisors last week sought Burley’s input on reopening plans that the supervisors individually were to share with Ducey’s office. As of yet, Ducey has not outlined a comprehensive plan for the state to emerge from the pandemic, only conditions that must be met and easing of a few restrictions.
“We have to start talking about our plan now on reopening,” Angius said, “so people have clarity in their lives.
“I think the earlier we start talking about those specifics ... I think we have to be more proactive here.”
Moments later, Sup. Ron Gould expressed similar views.
“I think it’s essential that we begin to plan to reopen up the county,” he said. “Americans and Arizonans are free people and they’re not going to tolerate being locked down much longer.”
Gould then lashed out — as Sups. Buster Johnson and Gary Watson had done earlier — at out-of-state visitors to Mohave County.
“And in reality, with the invasion of Californians, I don’t believe that Mohave Countians sitting in their houses while Californians run around their towns is really going to keep the virus from spreading,” Gould said.
Watson and Johnson also used the word “invasion.” They mentioned Nevadans as well as Californians.
“So we better start planning on how are we going to handle restaurants, how are we going to handle other types of businesses, because we need to open this up and get back to work,” Gould said.
And Gould said he didn’t want to wait for the governor’s office — and certainly not the federal government — for guidance.
“I actually think it’s for the health department to figure out how we’re going to handle opening up restaurants and things like that,” he said. “If we sit around and wait, then whatever comes down from the governor is going to catch us by surprise.
“As far as the federal government, they have no say in how we do this because of enumerated powers of the United States Constitution.”
