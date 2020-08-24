KINGMAN — Mohave County intends to allow its employees to use gym facilities in county buildings while the general public is prohibited from accessing gyms in the commercial sector under Gov. Doug Ducey’s coronavirus-related executive orders.
County Manager Sam Elters told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that he closed county gyms to the workforce “because it wouldn’t look good” while citizens can’t visit their private fitness facilities.
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin also bristled at Sup. Hildy Angius’ motion to open county gyms to county employees.
“I don’t know if the executive order applies to county gyms like this, I’d have to look but even if it did not, we still do not recommend that you take this action,” Esplin told the board. “Anytime you’re disobeying a legal order there can be consequences.”
“I heard you the first time and I’m going along with my motion,” Angius replied, further stating her view the county enjoys exemption from the Ducey directive that aims at the commercial sector. “The executive order is for businesses — gyms, bars and restaurants. This (county gym) is a room with some equipment in it.”
Joining Angius and Sup. Ron Gould, Sup. Gary Watson was the swing vote with Board Chairman Jean Bishop and Sup. Buster Johnson voting to keep the county gym closure in effect.
The motion imposed a limit of two employees at a time for the gyms at the County Administration and Development Services buildings in Kingman. The divided board
intended the allowance to apply to a third gym but that is located in a probation department building in Bullhead City and falls under the courts’ domain, which operates under the administrative orders of the Arizona Supreme Court rather than the governor’s executive directive.
Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson said the gym facility in Bullhead City remains closed to everyone, including employees. He said, however, options are under consideration.
On other COVID-19 matters, Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said positive case numbers continue their local decline.
“We experienced a 27% decrease in cases from the previous week. Two weeks ago we had 159 cases. Last week we’re reporting 116 cases, so a very significant improvement as you can see, definitely progress,” Burley said. “I want to thank all of the people out there who are using masks, social distancing and taking all those measures that are helping reduce this number down.”
Burley said only 50 people signed up and only about 40 actually participated when North Country Health Care offered up to 150 tests in Lake Havasu City last weekend. Test result numbers were not yet available but board members offered theories about low test participation.
Gould suggested some feared a positive diagnosis would trigger a family- and life-disruptive quarantine. Bishop noted some might fear a false positive result with the same repercussions.
Johnson said the county needs to better message the public if it is believed greater participation will result in lower positivity and easing of restrictions. North Country is offering up 150 more tests in Bullhead City this Saturday with pre-registration by calling the company’s clinic in Bullhead City, 928-704-1221.
Burley said mass testing for each of the three primary cities is being arranged through the Arizona Department of Health Services. She said specific locations have not been nailed down but mass testing is scheduled from 7-11 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 12 in Bullhead City.
Burley said the Kingman testing will occur during the same hours on Sept. 11-12. The same hours will be in effect for testing scheduled in Lake Havasu on Sept. 13-14.
Burley noted that contact trace investigators have added a survey question at the suggestion of Johnson. She said the occupation background question has been asked of about 16.5% of the county’s COVID-19 population.
Burley said about 30% of the county cases from the survey group are from the health care profession, 20% from the sales and service sector and 19% in the food industry. She said 12% of the case pool was from the casino industry, 7% from manual labor, 5% from the government sector and 1% from the school arena.
