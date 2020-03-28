LAUGHLIN — Aldape’s Market must shut down due to its lack of deliveries and inventory, the store’s director said on Saturday.
Sue Gordon said the grocery, at 3100 Needles Highway in Laughlin, would close “at the end of this week.”
“The problem we’re having is getting supplies, because most of our vendors are from Las Vegas,” she said. “Since the casinos and so many businesses in Laughlin are closed, suppliers don’t want to drive here just for us.”
Gordon said she didn’t know exactly which day the store would shutter its doors.
When asked if Aldape’s pending closure is strictly due to the domino effect of the coronavirus’ impact, Gordon replied, “Absolutely.”
The company has been scrambling to restock its shelves for a couple of weeks, she added. “We have nothing else to sell, no prospect of getting things.”
Aldape’s was established in February 1987. Its hours of operation recently were changed from 24 hours a day to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
