KINGMAN -- The confirmation of the first positive case of COVID19 in Mohave County has triggered the enforcement of Governor Doug Ducey’s Arizona
Executive Order 2020-09 in Mohave County.
Until further notice, all bars, movie and stage theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs in Mohave County, including all those in the incorporated cities of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman, must close to the public immediately. All restaurants must prohibit on-site dining but may continue to provide pick-up, delivery and drive-thru service. All restaurants should also be
aware of the temporary modifications in the executive order related to the carry out of alcoholic beverages. (Guidance on this matter is provided on the State’s Department of Liquor Licensing and Control website. )
Ducey issued his executive order on Thursday, March 19 “limiting the operations of certain businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.” The order mandates closing access to the public to certain establishments located in counties of the State with confirmed cases of COVID19.
Cafeterias at nursing homes, hospitals, and similar facilities, as well as any soup kitchens that provide meals to the needy, are not subject to these restrictions and may continue normal operations. They should take strict precautions to ensure social distancing (at least 6 feet between people) and appropriate hygiene. This should be done according to Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention standards.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop said, “These restrictions are mandated by the governor and will be strictly enforced. We are a strong, determined, and committed county. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”
