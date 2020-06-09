BULLHEAD CITY — Recent COVID-19 testing activities at long-term care facilities in Mohave County accounted for a little more than half of the 27 new cases reported Tuesday by the county health department.
The new cases — six in the Bullhead City service area, seven in the Kingman service area, 13 in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in North County — raised the county’s total of confirmed cases to 536.
There have been 181 cases in Bullhead City, including 11 deaths; 103 cases in Lake Havasu City, including nine deaths; 243 cases in Kingman, including 36 deaths; and nine cases in North County, an area that includes Colorado City, Beaver Dam and Littleton.
After outbreaks at several long-term care facilities in the county, expanded testing was conducted by the Arizona Department of Health Services with the coordination of local health care organizations.
“The case summary today includes results from those testing efforts,” said a news release reporting the county’s latest COVID-19 numbers. “Fifty-two percent of the cases today are from long-term care facilities.”
That means 14 of the 27 new cases came from the unspecified health care facilities and 13 came from the community at large.
Jimmiann Farris, physician growth and outreach manager at Valley View Medical Center, said the Fort Mohave facility has seen an uptick in COVID-19 patients.
“In the last four weeks, Valley View Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 inpatients and outpatients,” she said Tuesday. “VVMC is prepared to meet the clinical needs of our patients both with COVID-19 and without, requiring other levels of non-COVID-19 care.
“Our facility has areas designated for those patients with COVID-19 that will allow for their treatment without impacting patients who are non-COVID-19.”
She said Valley View is equipped for the current surge in patients.
“Valley View Medical Center has personal protective equipment, ventilators, Bi-Pap air devices and essential equipment for individuals in this surging environment.”
Jena Morga, director of marketing at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, on Monday gave a similar assessment of the Bullhead City hospital’s readiness for a continuing surge of COVID-19 patients.
The new cases in Bullhead City included one in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group and one 90 or older. Three of the cases have been linked to at least one previously reported positive case; the other three remain under investigation.
Two Kingman-area patients — one in the 30-39 age range and the other 80-89 — are hospitalized with both cases under investigation. Three other cases — one each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 60-69 age groups — have been linked to another case while two others, one 30-39 and one 50-59, remain under investigation.
Twelve of Lake Havasu City’s 13 new cases are linked to previous confirmed cases and include three people 70-79, three 80-89 and six 90-and-over — likely representing a good portion of the long-term care facility patients referenced by the county. The remaining Lake Havasu City case is a person 18 or younger with the source investigation continuing.
North County’s latest case is in the 19-29 age range and has not been linked to a previous case.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday also confirmed its report of 185 recovered cases.
“This will be updated once a week on Mondays for the previous week,” the news release said.
