LAUGHLIN — Another round of free COVID-19 testing will be available for Laughlin residents on Thursday.
Testing will be conducted under the direction of the Southern Nevada Health District from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, 1900 Cougar Drive. Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to bring identification. Face coverings are mandatory.
“We are pleased to provide this additional opportunity for Clark County residents in Laughlin to get tested for COVID-19,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Laughlin. “It is important that as many people as possible, in all parts of our community, have access to testing so that we can continue to gather factual, science-based data.”
Eighteen positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified among Laughlin residents as of Monday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District website. No demographic information was available nor was there any indication of the severity of the local cases.
A testing blitz made up to 1,000 free tests available in Laughlin in May; 775 tests were administered and none returned positive.
At that time, there had been no confirmed cases in Laughlin.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call the Southern Nevada Health District’s Information Phone Line at 702-759-INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Recommended actions to limit the spread of the virus include:
Wear a face covering in public places and when around people from other households.
Wash your hands often.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched items such as your cell phone, doorknobs and countertops.
Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing per person for non-household members.
All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place as much as possible. Those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 as defined by CDC guidelines include people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as lung disease, heart conditions and severe obesity.
Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that returning to work and other environments where distancing is not practical could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents.
If tested positive for COVID-19, an individual must quarantine and stay home for two weeks. Contacts of individuals who test positive for the virus must stay home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.
For information about the community’s response to COVID-19, go to www.InItTogetherSNV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.