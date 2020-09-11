BULLHEAD CITY — The first of two days of free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of the city’s Justice Complex went smoothly.
Even though appointments are preferred, some people were allowed to participate without having made an appointment because there were spaces available on Thursday.
Testing was from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the same hours of operation will apply on Saturday at the same location for the second drive-through testing sessions.
These events, approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, have been created to test up to 500 people a day.
Results are available within three to five days, said Kyle Fraser, program coordinator of public health emergency preparedness for Mohave County.
At Thursday’s Bullhead City event there were 143 people tested, according to Frazer.
Unlike some other swab tests, the person swabs the inside of their own nose instead of having a health care professional doing it for them. It’s a method considered more comfortable because the subject is controlling where the swab goes instead of someone else moving a swab around inside the subject’s nose.
Mayor Tom Brady pulled in to take the test. He jokingly held the swab away from his nose and smiled as he moved it up and down a little in the air a few times but quickly got down to business and followed directions.
“This was easy,” Brady said after he was done.
The city posted directions for use of the anterior nasal swab from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Below is a paraphrased version with additions based on what some people were told to do at the test site:
W Open the test kit and remove its contents. Apply sanitizer to your hands. Remove the swab from its separate container while taking care not to touch the soft end that will go up your nose.
W Use the handle to insert the swab about one-half inch into your nostril. You should feel only slight resistance on the swab.
W The swab needs to be twisted around inside the nostril. Health care professionals at the testing site were heard instructing people to also hold the swab in place briefly before removing it. The process is immediately repeated inside the other nostril.
W The swab is then placed inside an accompanying small container and the lid placed on the container securely for analysis.
Sign-up for this COVID-19 testing can be done online using a computer, tablet or smart phone at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. Bring the confirmation email to the test location.
There will be a sign-up area at the test site as well.
This testing was financed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Arizona National Guard helped Bullhead City Police and other city staff move through the parking lot.
Medical professionals from a variety of locations were hired to help people with the self-test kits. One them drove in from Phoenix.
Terri Harber/The Daily News
Brady
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady is shown Thursday amid the process of self-administering a COVID-19 test during a free drive-through testing event in the parking lot of the city’s Justice Complex.
Mongeau
Bullhead City resident Nancy Mongeau waits for a medical professional to bring a COVID-19 test kit to her on Thursday. The free drive-through testing event was held Thursday but there’s a second morning for testing on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.