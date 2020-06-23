BULLHEAD CITY — Three elderly Bullhead City area residents were confirmed Tuesday as the latest patients to die from complications caused by COVID-19.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said that the three patients, all previously confirmed as positive cases, were two people between the ages of 80 and 89 and one age 90 or older.
In addition, the county reported 31 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including 17 in people under the age of 40.
The new cases included 21 in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Thirteen of the new cases have been linked to one or more previously reported positive cases and all are recovering at home in isolation. They including three people 10 or younger, one 11-19, two 20-29, four 30-39, two 40-49 and one 60-69.
The other eight new cases in the Bullhead City service area are under investigation for the infection source. They include one person aged 11-19, two 20-29, three 40-49, one 50-59 and one 70-79.
Three new cases were reported in Kingman, one 30-39, one 70-79 and one 80-89. Four cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area and include one 11-19, two 20-29 and one 40-49.
Three new cases were assigned to the North County area, which includes Colorado City, Littleton and Beaver Dam. One is a child 10 or younger and the other two are in the 20-29 age group. The child’s case is linked to a previously reported case; the two adults have not been, although their cases remain under investigation. All three are recovering at home.
The county health department now lists 848 confirmed cases and 76 deaths in the county. There have been 371 cases and 23 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, 292 cases and 42 deaths in Kingman, 157 cases and 11 deaths in Lake Havasu City and 28 cases and no deaths in North County.
The department reported that a total of 9,389 tests have been reported in the county with 8,400 negative and 172 pending.
Nearly all of the deaths reported in the county have been patients over the age of 60. But, the county health department has reported that more than 300 of the confirmed cases are people under the age of 40, including 63 under the age of 20.
“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and true adherence to social distancing,” the county said in Tuesday’s COVID-19 situation report, attempting to explain the sharp increase in cases locally. “This allows the COVID-19 virus to continue its march through our county. Over-confidence is not the best attitude.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services has tracked 58,179 confirmed cases and 1,384 deaths attributed to the disease. About 7% of all confirmed cases require hospitalization, ADHS statistics showed.
On Tuesday, the department reported 3,591 new cases and 42 deaths. The department also reported that about 14% of tests reported Tuesday were positive.
