KINGMAN — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County climbed to 48 Tuesday with three more positive tests on residents in the Kingman service area.
The Mohave County Health Department said Thursday evening that the three cases, all epidemiologically linked to a previous Kingman case, include two people in the 20-44 age range and one in the 55-64 age range. All three are in isolation recovering at home.
There have been 27 confirmed cases in Kingman, 17 in Lake Havasu City and four in Bullhead City. Two deaths have been reported, both involving Lake Havasu City cases.
Twenty-two of the cases have been in the 20-44 age range. The county has one reported case of a person under the age of 20 and seven over the age of 65. Eighteen cases are of people in either the 45-54 age group (eight) or 55-64 age group (10).
Thirty of the county’s 48 positive cases have been women.
As of Tuesday evening, there had been 3,806 cases reported in Arizona, resulting in 131 deaths. The United States has reported more than 600,000 cases and nearly 25,000 deaths. Globally, there have been nearly 2 million cases and more than 126,000 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a cloth face-covering when out in public.
- Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from others.
- Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
- Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
- If someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
- Cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
