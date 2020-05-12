KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health added three more people to the county’s COVID-19 total on Tuesday after three new positive cases were identified in the Kingman service area.
The county now has reported 209 positive cases. Two positive tests from Saturday’s Bullhead City testing blitz still have not been recognized in the updated county totals.
The three Kingman cases include a person in the 20-44 age group who is in isolation, recovering at home, and two hospitalized patients, one in the 45-54 age group and the other in the 65-and-over age group. Source investigation is pending for all three cases.
The Kingman service area has accounted for 140 of the county’s 209 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 of the county’s 24 deaths. There have been 47 confirmed cases and four deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 18 cases and one death in Bullhead City and four cases in North County.
All of the deaths in Mohave County have been patients in the 65-and-over age group. As of Tuesday, that age group accounts for 81 of the county’s confirmed cases. There have been four patients under the age of 20; 69 patients 20-44; 24 patients 45-54; and 30 patients 55-64.
There have been 129 females and 80 males test positive in the county, according to the health department.
Statewide, females account for 53% of Arizona’s 11,736 confirmed cases but males account for 54% of the state’s 562 deaths.
The 20-44 age group has by far the most confirmed cases, 4,460. There have been 2,667 cases in the 65-and-over age group, 1,989 in the 45-54 age group and 1,790 in the 55-64 age group. Most of Arizona’s fatalities have been elderly — 447 among people age 65 or older — but there have been 22 fatalities among people 44 or younger, including one under the age of 20.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
