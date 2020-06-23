NEEDLES — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe on Tuesday ordered a reservation-wide face mask requirement in response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-state.
The tribe announced the measure through a news release Tuesday evening, mandating the wearing of face masks or face coverings for all individuals, businesses and patrons while in public or inside tribal businesses or facilities. It includes the Avi Casino Resort in Laughlin as well as Spirit Mountain Casino in Mohave Valley and all tribal land in California, Nevada and Arizona.
The face mask requirement went into effect Tuesday evening.
Exceptions to the requirement include while eating or drinking at a restaurant, exercising in communal outdoor spaces while adhering to social distancing of six feet, undergoing medical treatments, or children under 5 years of age or those with medical conditions that prevent the wearing of a face mask. Face masks or coverings must fit snugly over the nose and mouth.
The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe has implemented this and other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation and to protect the health and safety of the tribal community.
