KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the disease on Wednesday.
The deaths were of a person in the 55-64 age range from the Kingman service area and a person 86 or older in the Lake Havasu City service area. Both had been previously confirmed as a positive case.
There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the county health department, and the county has had 270 confirmed positive cases.
Two of the new cases were from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land. Both were identified as being in the 40-49 age range; both are reportedly recovering at home in isolation. One has been linked to a previous positive case but the other has not.
The other eight new cases are in the Kingman service area, including a person in the 50-59 age range who is hospitalized. The other seven are in isolation, recovering at home. They include one person each in the 18-and-under, 30-39, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups and two in the 40-49 age group. All have been linked to previous cases.
The Kingman service area has reported 186 cases and 23 deaths; 53 cases and five deaths have been reported from the Lake Havasu City service area; 23 cases and one death have been reported in the Bullhead City service area; and eight cases have been reported in North County.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 331 new cases and 43 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 14,897 confirmed cases and 747 deaths. More than 227,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Arizona with 3,614 performed in Mohave County.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
