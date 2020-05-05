KINGMAN — Two more elderly Mohave County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday afternoon that two residents of the Kingman service area had died, bringing the county’s death toll to 17. All 17 deaths have been among county residents 65 years of age or older.
The latest two were described as a person 65-74 and a person 75-85. Both were linked to another confirmed case.
There have been 12 deaths in Kingman, four in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
The health department also reported three new positive cases, two in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in Kingman.
Both Havasu patients are in isolation recovering at home. One, in the 20-44 age group, was linked to a previous positive case. The source investigation is pending on the other Havasu case, described as a person in the 65-and-over age group.
The new Kingman case is in the 20-44 age group, is recovering at home in isolation and has been linked to a previous case.
Mohave County has had 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 93 in Kingman, 38 in Lake Havasu City, 16 in Bullhead City and one in what is now being called North County, previously described by the health department as the Littlefield/Beaver Dam/Colorado City area.
There have been 9,305 confirmed cases in Arizona, resulting in 395 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The Nevada health department has reported 5,491 confirmed cases and 266 deaths
There have been more than 1.2 million cases in the United States with more than 70,000 deaths.
