BULLHEAD CITY — Two more Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19, closing a month that saw the county’s cases and deaths more than triple.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported nine new cases on Sunday in addition to the two deaths. The county’s totals of 397 confirmed cases and 44 deaths include 277 cases and 30 deaths reported in May — and 94 cases and 11 deaths in the last week. The county ended April with 120 cases and 14 deaths.
The deaths were of a Bullhead City-area resident in the 80-89 age range and a Kingman resident in the 60-69 age range.
Five new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, the county said. Bullhead City has seen a sharp increase in cases — including at health care facilities — jumping from 19 on May 16 to 89 15 days later.
Sunday’s report for Bullhead City showed confirmed cases in one patient under the age of 18 and one over the age of 90, each linked to another case. The other three cases, under investigation to determine the infection source, are of one person 30-39, one 40-49 and one 50-59.
Two new cases were confirmed in the Kingman service area, where there have been 223 cases and 31 deaths. One of the newly confirmed cases was of the patient who died; the other was described as a person 50-59, linked to a previous case.
Two cases also were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area, age ranges of 19-29 and 60-69, where there have been 76 cases and eight deaths reported.
Arizona’s totals are at 19,936 cases and 906 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Am I the only one that is bothered by the fact that these numbers continue to climb while our state and local leaders seem to be ignoring them? 277 new cases and 30 deaths in the past month (May), 94 new cases and 11 dead just in the past week! There seems to be a severe case of either blindness or dumbness in our leaders, perhaps its a case of both. Arizona is not on nor has it been on a downward spiral as far as the amount of cases and deaths. All you have to do is look at the numbers. Maybe why its being ignored is that we are nothing but numbers to those that claim to be state or local leaders. Its a dangerous place out there right now, the virus is still here. Yet according to our local as well as state leaders we have to get everything back to normal. How many sick and dead is normal?
