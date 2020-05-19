NEEDLES — COVID-19 has arrived in Needles. Seems as though it was brought here by visitors from the Los Angeles area.
Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Needles after tests were administered May 14 by Tri-State Community Healthcare Center. The two cases were reportedly confirmed in visitors from the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Results were reported to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and the city on May 15.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has been in contact with the patients and is conducting contact tracing. The patients who tested positive have been instructed to self-isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms began. Those who had contact with the case patients were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The first patient has been admitted to a regional hospital and the second patient has returned home.
The city is working with the Communicable Disease Section of the SBCDPH and the event is considered a low health risk incident.
The SBCDPH has guidelines that should be taken to protect the health of yourself and those around you:
If you are sick stay home.
People experiencing symptoms of a contagious illness should seek medical guidance. Testing is being offered during the week at both the Tri-State Community Healthcare Center (760-326-0222) and Colorado River Medical Center (760-326-7100) by appointment only.
Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.
Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at last 80% alcohol.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth especially with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
Avoid close contact and practice social distancing.
Wear face coverings when leaving the home or conducting essential business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.