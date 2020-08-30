BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will discuss continued closures of gyms and fitness centers in the city over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Council members Kathy Bruck and Annette Wegmann asked for the matter to be on the agenda because they think these businesses should be allowed to open, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
“It could happen on Thursday with lower than 10% positivity,” Cotter said in a text to the Mohave Valley Daily News on Sunday.
Mohave County has a positive test rate of 11.9%, according to data posted online this weekend by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
That percentage could change after new data comes in and is vetted as soon as today.
Cotter said that Bruck and Wegmann want to have the city ask Gov. Doug Ducey to allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen with strict controls if the positivity guideline isn’t met.
That type of action likely would require council approval.
Spending requests
Council members are being asked to approve a bid by Hunter Contracting of Gilbert, Arizona, to install disk filters at the Section 10 Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Cost for the work would be $750,543. Hunter was the low bidder for the project to increase filtration capacity to meet greater flows at the plant.
The high bidder, asking for $913,400, was Spiess Construction of Santa Maria, California.
This work was included in the current fiscal year budget.
The disk filters were purchased during the previous fiscal year that ended June 30.
Projects list
The list includes an array of projects that require additional efforts, including flood control, park improvements and the Bullhead Parkway extension.
Completed items include the Mohave Drive right-turn lane into Walmart, the Corwin Road traffic signal and
improvements to streets in Original Bullhead south of the Laughlin Bridge and west of Highway 95.
BHCPD body camera grant
The Bullhead City Police Department is asking for council approval to pursue $27,000 in funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to use for the purchase of body cameras as well as associated equipment and data storage.
The money will come from the state’s Wells Fargo Multistate settlement, which is to be used for safety equipment not funded otherwise. Wells Fargo agreed in late 2018 to pay $575 million, including $37.1 million to the State of Arizona, to resolve claims that it violated consumer protection laws by opening unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent.
Total cost are the body cameras is estimated to be $134,000, according to the staff report.
Bermuda Water rate case
The council is being asked to allow the the city to intervene in the Bermuda Water rate case coming to the Arizona Corporation Commission by approving a resolution.
Bullhead City residents on the south side, as well as some people outside the city limits, are being asked to pay 24% more for their water. Those using 7,103 gallons of water would have to pay $6.37 a month more than they pay currently.
The intervention would allow the city to participate in the rate case as an interested party.
It’s a separate action from the city’s acquisition of EPCOR Water Arizona’s local assets.
City manager’s report
Cotter is scheduled to talk about:
- The city’s police chief transition
- COVID-19
- Census 2020
- New trash service and end of recycling
- Last week’s caddisfly-Colorado River lowering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.