KINGMAN — Only two COVID-19 infections initially were detected among the nearly 500 people who were tested in an Arizona Testing Blitz in Bullhead City on Saturday.
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors early Monday afternoon that the numbers were incomplete.
The private contractor that conducted the testing at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, Sonora Quest Laboratories, confirmed that 492 tests were administered, including five people who were not from Mohave County. Two tests were positive for COVID-19, 490 were negative. Another three tests were considered “spoiled,” and those patients were being notified for retesting.
Similarly, only two people among more than 200 tested in Kingman on May 2 were initially positive and no further infections were detected as the rest of the tests were processed and compiled.
Burley noted another 500 free tests will be available when the contractor offers a free testing event in Lake Havasu City. That is scheduled from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Aquatic Center.
Sup. Buster Johnson posed a question about complaints and enforcement as some restaurants and other businesses have begun reopening as restrictions begin to ease under Gov. Doug Ducey’s original executive order. Johnson noted Sheriff Doug Schuster’s prominent comments about not enforcing social distancing and other edicts, and he wanted to know where employees should express concern if business owners are not complying with public health guidelines passed along from federal and state agencies and executives.
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said he believes lawsuits are one answer. He said he imagines complaints such as those outlined by Johnson will be the subject of litigation going forward.
Sup. Hildy Angius bemoaned that businesses reopening after more than a month of suffering now have to worry about being sued. She said she has been advised that state lawmakers will be considering protections from lawsuits and liabilities for businesses, relative to COVID-19.
Board Clerk Ginny Anderson added that people could submit non-compliance complaints with agencies that control licensing for alcohol sales, cosmetology and so forth, from industry to industry.
Burley noted that Kingman Regional Medical Center is offering antibody testing. She said, however, that her department is not recommending such testing due to some outcome reliability issues.
The board contemplated scaling back to one rather than two special board meetings each week for coronavirus management matters. Supervisors decided to keep scheduling the meetings for noon every Monday and Thursday, agreeing they can cancel any sessions deemed unnecessary.
