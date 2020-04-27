BULLHEAD CITY — The 2020 Census is more than a simple count of the population of the United States.
Data from the decennial census effort, mandated by the U.S. Constitution, is used to collect data about the people and the economy.
Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution states, “Representatives and direct taxes shall be apportioned among the several states which may be included within this union, according to their respective numbers.”
The census is used to determine how to assign seats in the federal House of Representatives. Census data helps establish congressional districts at both the federal and state levels, accounting for changes in the population within the country and each state.
It also is used to help determine apportionment of federal funding for programs and grants for states, counties and communities based on population totals. Funding for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other programs rely heavily on census information.
Census information also is used by businesses, developers and agencies to help determine where to locate for effective — and in the case of businesses, profitable — operations.
Bullhead City officials, concerned about what they believed to have been an undercount in the 2010 census, developed a comprehensive community outreach program to promote local participation in the census.
“More than a year ago, the city formed a Complete Count Committee,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “The committee met frequently and devised a wonderful plan to promote the census, which included special outreach, in-person speeches, public gatherings and a large festival to be held at Rotary Park at the end of March.”
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the city census outreach campaign,” Cotter said. “Obvisouly, as we got into Februrary and noticed what was going on around the world, we knew the (Rotary Park) event would be in jeopardy. It was wise of the city to not book any talent or bring the carnival, as we anticipated doing. The plan was to offer a free festival with top-name talent for Bullhead City residents only who could enter the event for free once we confirmed that they had filled out their census forms.
“It was a great idea but, in hindsight, we made a great decision to cancel it in February. We saved the city a ton of money as the virus would have forced the cancellation anyway.”
That forced the committee and city to scramble to continue its census outreach.
“All of the planning of the Complete Count Committee was based on face-to-face contact with our neighbors, families and friends,” Cotter said. “Taking away personal contact to discuss the census has been disappointing and challenging for the city.”
Committee members were able to take part in a few outreach endeavors. The city had a census booth at the January and February Bullhead City Farmers Markets and at other community events that took place before the pandemic reached the Tri-state. The city has used a “moving billboard” — a truck with a big census sign — that has been parked in high-traffic areas and has been driven through every neighborhood in the city.
“In addition, the city has spent several thousand dollars in advertising on local radio stations, newspapers and other media outlets,” Cotter said. “The city also has used much of its free billboard space to promote the census.”
Those plans were in place, to some degree, before the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, the city has tried to be creative in reaching out to the public to promote participation in the census.
“The city partnered with the WOW Food Pantry to give away a bag full of goodies to promote the census,” Cotter said. “This was about the closest we could get to the public with physical distance requirements in place.”
Census workers, too, have been directly impacted by efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The U.S. Census Bureau has collected information online, by mail and by phone but, because of the outbreak, it has suspended a bulk of its field operations. Door-to-door visits by census representatives were supposed to ramp up in April. They have not.
That has caused concern by local officials and businesses about obtaining an accurate count. According to Census Bureau estimates, fewer than 50% of Bullhead City residents have taken part in the count thus far. The estimates are based on online participation, questionnaires received by the Census Bureau and information from the 2010 Census and other community surveys conducted over the last 10 years.
“I remain concerned about the end results and hope all Bullhead City residents will take just a few minutes to be counted,” Cotter said. “Every household in Bullhead City needs to be counted. If forms are not filled out, enumerators will be going door-to-door as detemined by the federal government when it is safe to do so. Summer in Bullhead City really is not a great time to be going door-to-door.”
He said the importance of a complete count cannot be overstated.
“These are tax dollars that you are going to be paying,” he said. “The only way to bring them back to your community is by being counted in the census.”
For more information on the 2020 Census, go to 2020census.gov.
