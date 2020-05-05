BULLHEAD CITY — Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City has become part of a coronavirus study being conducted by Mayo Clinic, using convalescence plasma, which contains antibodies to the virus and is taken from patients who have recovered from the virus to treat patients currently sick with COVID-19.
This is an investigational therapy and not approved by the FDA. There is currently no Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for COVID-19.
The transfusion of convalescence plasma to COVID-19 patients is one of very few viable treatments available.
The first step is to conduct the COVID-19 antibody test, which Dr. Waheed Zehri began conducting at his clinic in Bullhead City. Zehri is chief of staff at WARMC.
The clinic has completed nearly 80 antibody tests. This test determines who has been exposed to COVID-19 and has recovered. The plasma of recovered individuals is rich in IgG antibodies, which is a sign of recovery.
Once the convalescence plasma is identified, it can be donated by these individuals and used to treat patients with a severe COVID-19 infection. To determine the reliability in the tests, Zehri conducted antibody tests on confirmed COVID-19 patients, whose tests were all positive for the antibody. Three other individuals who never were tested for COVID-19 also tested positive for the antibody.
Zehri said he is working with the American Red Cross to get plasma from six donors, so it can be used in patients in Bullhead City. Community members can request the antibody tests from their primary care physicians.
Anyone who has tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies, and would like to donate plasma, may contact Zehri at 928-234-3422.
“It is exciting that Western Arizona Medical Center is participating in this important study,” said Zehri. “We’re proud to be alongside other hospitals across the country in collaboration to identify a safe, efficient treatment for COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.