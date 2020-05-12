NEEDLES — San Bernardino County has listed tips on wearing masks during hot weather.
Be smart when you wear a face covering: While you should always bring your face covering when you leave your home, it is unnecessary to wear it when walking, running, jogging or biking alone (or with a household member). But keep it around your neck and pull it up when you are approaching or passing other people.
Use breathable material: Use a breathable fabric, such as cotton, which is typically more comfortable in hot weather than synthetic fabrics.
Check your fit: While your face covering should fit snugly, it should not be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or makes breathing difficult. Consider using an adjustable-tie face covering, rather than one with fixed elastic straps.
Bring extras: Cloth face coverings should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which is not uncommon in hot weather. Have extra clean ones that you can put on when the original becomes less effective.
Limit how long you wear one: It is usually best to limit the amount of time you wear your face covering. They are especially important when social distancing is more challenging, such as when visiting a supermarket. You do not need one while driving alone or with members of your household.
Remember your skin: Hot weather can cause moister to build up, similarly irritating your skin to a diaper rash. Cloth face coverings tend to be less of a problem than the N95 masks used by medical workers.
