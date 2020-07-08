GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One of the nation's coronavirus hot spots got a sliver a good news Wednesday when an Arizona State University researcher and the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator both said an exponential rise in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus appears to have leveled off.
Dr. Joshua LaBaer of ASU's Biodesign Institute,tempered the news with a warning that the state's tally of new daily cases remains unsustainable, although it shows a sign of leveling off. He said Arizona is steadily seeing about 3,500 new cases a day and hospitals are still admitting more patients than they're discharging.
“Especially because .... these cases going into the hospital stay a long time – more people are going in than are coming out,” LaBaer said, “We really need to start seeing day-over-day decreases.”
Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House response, said the seven-day average for positive tests appears to no longer be rising, an “encouraging” development. The rate a month ago was less than 10%, and now is above 20%.
“We’re hoping that it heralds a stability in Arizona, of at least reaching a plateau in their curve,” she said at a briefing in Washington.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs and gyms to close last week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, after allowing the whole state to reopen in mid-May. He also urged people to stay at home when possible, but didn't reimpose the stay-home order.
Two weeks ago, Ducey allowed cities and counties to require masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and the majority of the state’s population now is under a mask order. The surge of cases began in late May and is now doubling every two weeks.
LaBaer, the university researcher, said its too early to see the results of those new efforts.
“It does remain a question as to whether these measures may be enough,” he said. “It's not clear what other things, how much we can do. Obviously society has to function at some level. ”
In a change from early in the pandemic, the rise is cases is being led by people 20-44, many of whom likely think they're not vulnerable. Health officials say that group is less susceptible to major virus complications, but can get very sick and can easily spread it to people who are at risk.
“We need to get the message out,” LaBaer said. “The safest place right now is being at home. And the more we can get people to stay at home the better.”
He noted that about 1-2% of the state's population has been infected. “It also means that 98-99% of the population is still fuel for the viral fire,” he said.
Figures released by the Department of Health Services showed a record 3,421 people being treated in hospitals, filling up nearly half the available beds statewide. Intensive care units were caring for 879 patients, with 570 of them on ventilators to help them breathe. The numbers reflect Tuesday's hospital tallies.
All but 145 of the state's more than 1,500 ICU beds are full. State health officials say all hospitals are required to have the ability to boost beds by up to 50%.
Hospitals reporting to the state said more than 2,000 people were seen in emergency rooms on Tuesday. The department reported 3,520 new cases and 36 additional deaths Wednesday. That brings the state's total confirmed cases to 108,614 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus to 1,963.
Worldwide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported numbers because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
(1) comment
It's not leveling in Az. It is wishful thinking. People need to get serious & not make this Political. People are dying & The WH is doing NOTHING.
All they care about is there Ralley's.
