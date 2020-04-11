BULLHEAD CITY — With the federal government expecting to send stimulus “relief” checks to American taxpayers in the coming weeks, residents ought to keep their eyes on the prize.
Otherwise, their much-needed money from the U.S. Treasury could end up nowhere to be found, like a thief in the night.
That’s because scammers and cheats will stop at nothing — particularly during this virus-infected period that’s paralyzing the economy — to find a way to steal others’ belongings. Although many stimulus payments will be processed via direct deposit, other recipients will receive checks in their mailboxes.
If thieves discover those before the intended parties do, that spells trouble. A crook won’t hesitate to forge someone’s signature.
That’s one of the reasons the U.S. Postal Service recommends that residents sign up for its informed delivery option, which is free. The service allows one to digitally preview his or her incoming mail.
During this stretch of uncertainty and mailed relief payments, informed delivery is particularly helpful. It stands to reason: If you know beforehand when checks will be delivered, you can beat would-be thieves to your mailbox.
An additional measure, a simple step that not enough people take, is to track your pending deliveries. When something valuable — whether it’s a check or another costly item — is on the way, find out its tracking number. Delivery services including USPS, Fed Ex, Amazon and UPS provide a means to follow the path of what’s en route.
Now is the time to be proactive instead of tempting fate.
