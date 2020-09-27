BULLHEAD CITY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued a joined announcement in hopes of raising awareness about potential threats posed by attempts to spread disinformation regarding the results of the 2020 elections.
“Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information in an attempt to discredit the electoral process and undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions,” the agencies said in a news release. “State and local officials typically require several days to weeks to certify elections’ final results in order to ensure every legally case vote is accurately counted. The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night.
“Foreign actors and cybercriminals could exploit the time required to certify and announce elections’ results by disseminating disinformation that includes reports of voter suppression, cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure, voter or ballot fraud and other problems intended to convince the public of the election’s illegitimacy.
“The FBI and CISA urge the American public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information from trusted sources, such as state and local election officials. The public should also be aware that if foreign actors or cyber criminals were able to successfully change an election-related website, the underlying data and internal systems would remain uncompromised.”
