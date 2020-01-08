LAUGHLIN — Within Lake Mead National Recreation Area — America’s first and still largest national recreation area — is Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave just north of Bullhead City.
It has been a place of constant attraction, first by Native Americans who lived in the region, and then by miners who found riches in the ground around Lake Mohave naming one strike after the sister of a miner. The history reads, “The Katherine Gold Mine was discovered in 1900 and operated intermittently until 1930. The mine and, subsequently, the surrounding area, was named for the sister of one of the discoverers.”
The area boasts miles of shoreline and beaches in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area surrounding Lake Mohave. Lake Mohave has 237 miles of shoreline and 198 sandy and secluded beach coves, each with their own unique names, which makes it an international attraction for visitors annually. Most come to play on the lake or travel along the Colorado River on either side of Davis Dam. However the water attractions are only a part of the area’s offerings which are many and varied.
To fully enjoy all that Lake Mead NRA and Lake Mohave have to offer all year long, visitors need only connect with the park rangers of Lake Mead NRA. The rangers offer programs year long that showcase the very best that Lake Mead NRA and Lake Mohave have to offer. The programs are wide and varied and new ones are added often.
The programs offered at Katherine Landing and Lake Mohave include trail hikes, stargazing tours and field trips for students of all ages. The field trips for students include first grade — Who Lives Here? identifying animal homes; second grade — Food for Life, food chain; third grade, Walking in Balance, Native American history; fourth grade — Mining the Past , Arizona mining history, and fifth grade — Amazing Adaptations, animal adaptations.
For adults the programs offered at Lake Mohave and Katherine Landing are every bit as spectacular and run year round. Among those are the trail hikes offered by the park rangers of Lake Mead NRA at Katherine Landing. The recent Lakeview Trail hike took visitors on a walk north from Katherine Landing up to the Telephone Loop Area 2 miles north of the ranger station at Katherine’ Landing and back again. The trails offer visitors the chance to see the area in it’s most pristine condition offering glimpses of natural environments of the many species that inhabit the region as well as the natural rock formations the area has to offer (and good exercise at the same time).
Another activity happening soon at Katherine Landing and Lake Mohave is a star-gazing event coming up Jan. 18, called “Star Party.” Join rangers at 6:30 p.m. MST at the Katherine Landing Amphitheater to learn about the night sky and discuss the impact of light pollution in national parks. Tips on how to protect and view the night sky in the local community will be shared. Telescope viewing of distant constellations and far-away planets will follow from 7 to 9 p.m.
Another January event is the ranger nature walk: Fisherman’s Trail, on Jan. 25. Join a ranger at 9 a.m. MST at the Katherine Landing ranger station for a guided nature walk through the granite hills and sand dunes to a picturesque beach. During this easy two-mile hike, participants will learn about the different habitats that make up the Mojave Desert and the plants and animals that call them home.
The nature walks and other outings are hosted with regularity by the park rangers who serve at the Katherine Landing/Lake Mohave area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the schedule for those and other activities can be found at nps.gov/lake. For more information on these events and to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.
