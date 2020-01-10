NEEDLES — Jordyn Breaux and Marie Mills did more than lead the scoring when they opened the second half of the basketball season against Laughlin on Jan. 6.
Both produced numbers in all statistics kept for the team with Breaux grabbing two rebounds, making four assists, stealing twice, blocking once and forcing two turnovers in addition to her 10 points. Mills led the scoring with 14 and still found time to grab a board and make two each assists, steals, blocks and turnovers. Ryly Chavez scored eight, including a 4-for-4 appearance at the free throw line and added four boards, three steals and a turnover. Riley Breaux scored six, grabbed five boards and made an assist, a block and a turnover.
Mia Andrews came up with four rebounds and forced two turnovers, Gabbi Roberts posted three and one. Both scored four points each.
Needles shut out their upriver rivals 22-0 in the first quarter, led 37-5 at the half and 49-11 after three on the way to the 54-16 final. “The girls played very well,” said Coach Adrian Chavez. “I didn’t know what to think because it was our first game in two-and-a-half weeks. Everyone had a chance to contribute.”
