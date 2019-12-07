With names preceded by their jersey number and followed by their grade at Needles High School, the 2019-20 Lady ’Stangs varisty basketball team are:
3 Julianna Ortiz 10
5 Marie Mills 12
10 Clarisse Chavez 12
11 Riley Breaux 12
12 Rylee Chavez 10
14 Savannah Hazlewood 10
21 Ally Pletcher 12
22 Jordyn Breaux 10
24 Te’ Limon 10
32 Mia Andrews 9
33 Carissa Collier 9
42 Gabriella Roberts 12
