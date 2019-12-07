With names preceded by their jersey number and followed by their grade at Needles High School, the 2019-20 Lady ’Stangs varisty basketball team are:

3 Julianna Ortiz 10

5 Marie Mills 12

10 Clarisse Chavez 12

11 Riley Breaux 12

12 Rylee Chavez 10

14 Savannah Hazlewood 10

21 Ally Pletcher 12

22 Jordyn Breaux 10

24 Te’ Limon 10

32 Mia Andrews 9

33 Carissa Collier 9

42 Gabriella Roberts 12

