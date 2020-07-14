LAUGHLIN — More than 300 Laughlin residents showed up at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School last week for a second round of COVID-19 testing.
The Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft’s office oversaw this
follow-up round after the initial Laughlin testing back in May when just under 1,000 people were tested at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
For this round there were 500 test kits available; 325 tests were administered.
The line was lengthy at 9 a.m. when testing was scheduled to begin with at least 200 people lined up, stretching from inside the cafeteria all the way to the end of the parking lot. Everyone was appropriately masked, socially distanced and patient with the process which made for an orderly sampling.
Personnel from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Public Safety were on hand to help out with the crowds and orderliness along Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce VIPs, American Legion Post 60 Commander Pam Walker — who handled the front gate check-ins — and Laughlin Elks Club Secretary Kathy Hoss — who did the check-ins at the cafeteria door where the testing actually took place.
Guests were asked at the front gate if they were exhibiting symptoms. Those who answered yes were ushered to a separate line away from the main body of residents and a special side door of the cafeteria was set up for those people to keep their distance while receiving the test from specialists in full viral protective gear.
The bulk of those tested entered the cafeteria where SNHD had four testing stations set up and residents were directed to them as they became open. At those tables, the standard COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test was administered.
A medical professional inserted a long swab up into the nasal cavity of those tested and rotating in around to get a good sample from the nasal membrane. The swabs then were sealed into a sample tube which is numbered and named for the person tested. The samples are sent to Las Vegas for testing and the results should be back in around two weeks.
The testing will give Clark County and the state of Nevada a better picture of where southern Clark County and Laughlin are at at this time in terms of COVID-19 infections which have spiked of late, causing Governor Steve Sisolak to slow down and remain in Phase Two of his four-phase plan to reopen Nevada.
As of Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health Department said there have been 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases from residents of Laughlin. It is unknown when or where those tests were performed.
Clark County has reported more than 24,000 of the state’s 29,000-plus cases and 498 of Nevada’s 612 deaths. Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Las Vegas area.
