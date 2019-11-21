LAUGHLIN — Native American performers Derrick Suwaima and Ryon Polequapterwa brought their special talents and knowledge to the Laughlin Library for a Native American dance and music presentation for the library’s National Native American Heritage Month observance.
Suwaima, of Hopi and Choctaw heritage, is a seven-time world champion hoop dancer and is reportedly the only performer to use five hoops in his performances and competitions.
Polequaptewa, a Hopi musician and singer, is one of the more revered musicians among Native Americans and has a recording label, Invincible Recordings.
Suwaima performed several dances, explaining the meaning before each of them, and culminated his performance with his five-hoop finale, combination of complexity and artistry.
Polequaptewa showed — and then demonstrated — his Native American flute and drum. He said the flute is made from cedar wood, a tree found in abundance on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona.
The drum is made from “three peoples” — two four-legged “peoples” being deer and cow for the skins on the drum and “tree people” for the wood that comprises the drum itself.
Polequaptewa said he is a self-taught musician — he does not write nor read music to perform.
The two took turns not only performing — separately and together — but also sharing stories, historical facts and a few jokes with the receptive audience. They concentrated on the uses of and meanings of the dances and music they performed.
The performance included a group-participation dance; Suwaima used his five hoops to form a globe, representing the Earth, and the audience members were asked to dance in a circle around it. Polequaptewa sang and played the music to it, with a chant of “We are dancing around the world.”
The two spent a short time answering questions and signing autographs before departing. Before they left, Polequaptewa implored the audience members to “be Hopi.”
