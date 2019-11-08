LAUGHLIN — Ghosts, goblins, cartoon characters and monsters were on display in Laughlin last week during several Halloween celebrations.
The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Laughlin Park After Dark Trunk or Treat party at the Spirit Mountain Activity Center and Mountain View Park, which brought out dozens of Laughlin residents dressed up for Halloween for some good food, fun times and a very scary haunted house which spanned the entire Spirit Mountain Activity Center building inside. Several volunteer organizations all came together to help with the event including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, The Colorado River Food Bank, Clark County Parks personnel and many others.
A dozen or so folks walked the walk to get the tasty cakes in a cakewalk conducted by the parks department while archery and basketball games were played on the courts, and dozens of kids romped on the playground equipment down in the park.
Laughlin High School conducted its annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event which was moved inside the gymnasium due to the high winds and cold temperatures that raked the Tri-state.
Many teachers joined students in dressing up for the occasion while DJ Loke was on hand, spinning the classics and keeping the event lively for the students.
A couple hundred folks passed through the gymnasium during the course of the event.
The next day actually was Halloween and brought out the Constable/First Responders Halloween event in the parking lot of Aldape’s Market in Laughlin. Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross, LVMPD, the Nevada Gaming Commission, NHP/Public Safety, Classic Air Medical and other response agencies were on hand to bring some Halloween fun to the residents of Laughlin.
Children made the rounds from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy and other treats along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.