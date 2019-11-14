LAUGHLIN — The fourth annual “Cruising for a Cause” boat ride and poker run was held last week to raise funds for Alheimer’s awareness and memory loss research.
Laughlin River Tours owner Bree Chiobini, who lost her mother two years ago to the disease, started the event to bring attention to one of America’s biggest medical issues which kills more Americans every year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It is the only cause of death in the top 10 that cannot be cured or slowed down.
The docks along River Walk in Laughlin were packed with participants wearing the official purple T-Shirts for this year’s event, and throngs could be seen boarding river boats from Harrah’s all the way to the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino. The poker run ran the gamut of Laughlin casinos and ended at The Edgewater’s Jet Boat dock.
The official site for the event was the Regency Casino dock, where an army of Laughlin Chamber of Commerce volunteers had tables set up for registration as well as sponsors of the event. They all had personnel on hand to answer questions about the services that they provide to people suffering from Alzheimer’s and memory loss-related issues.
After a couple hours of boating from dock to dock to collect the cards, the poker run culminated back at the Regency Casino River Walk for the reception luncheon provided by Laughlin River Tours and the many sponsors of the event.
