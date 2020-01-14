LAUGHLIN — The next AARP driver safety class in Laughlin will be held Thursday, starting at noon, PST, at the Clark County Regional Government Building, 101 Civic Way.
Cost is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for non-members. Personal checks or cash only; no credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Participants are invited to come and have fun learning new laws and driving strategies and reviewing old ones.
The class is open to anyone with a valid driver’s license. Upon completion of the course, drivers may qualify for up to three years of auto insurance discounts.
Participants are encouraged to tell their friends and family about the class and its benefits.
For registration, call 702-850-0875, leave your name and number of attendees and the instructor will call to confirm your reservation.
Participants are asked to arrive at the class by 11:45 a.m. for paperwork that must be completed before the class may begin.
The AARP driver Safety program is looking for volunteers to help organize and teach courses in the Tri-state. Course instructor, marketing and recruitment specialist and tech advisor are some of the opportunities available. These are unpaid volunteer positions, but AARP does compensate for mileage, meals or other expenses incurred by volunteers.
For more information, call Mike Roberts at 402-450-2377.
