LAUGHLIN — The teachers at Laughlin schools will be getting a nice check come the first of the year. It will be backdated compensation from Sept. 10 forward due to the successful negotiations of Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita and his staff, who negotiated an agreement with Clark County School District Supt. Jesus Jara that avoided a strike set to begin that day.
The agreement was finalized and signed on Aug. 28 with Gov. Steve Sisolak on hand. The sides had been at odds over not just a long overdue pay raise, according to the teachers union, but also a clause from a 2016 agreement that promised a $5,400 salary advancement for all teachers who went back to school to upgrade their skills, completing three years of “professional development” at their own expense.
The district agreed to all of the union’s demands, including a 3% pay increase for teachers, a 2% step increase and a 4% increase to CCSD’s contribution to monthly health insurance premiums. Most important, it also honored the 2016 agreement concerning the salary advancement which had become the sticking point
in negotiations.
After the new agreement was signed in August, the CCEA’s Vellardita announced “We have notified our leadership we have suspended all (strike) operations.” He added, “This chapter is over with, it’s about now making improvements in our classrooms so that all 320,000 kids (of CCSD) can move forward with their education.”
It was welcome news for all and a great relief to the governor, who had taken a hard line at first, frustrated with the impending strike which the agreement avoided.
The Laughlin teachers will be getting the negotiated pay raise, and also will receive the step increase, and the increase in health costs input from the district as negotiated, and some of them finally will receive the salary advancement for the schooling which they paid for out of their own pockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.